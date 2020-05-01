Board? Catch up on some classics

Now that the coronavirus pandemic has us all social distancing in our homes like hermits, we know for a fact that you’ve finally got all the time in the world to read. You, know, that latest best-seller you’ve been itching to devour? How about that rom-com you’re dying to fall in love with? Heck, even that copy of “War and Peace” you’ve had since you were feeling ambitious in college? That last choice just might be the best choice according to Jane Taylor with SiouxLand Libraries. Don’t worry if you don’t have a copy of “War and Peace” lying about. She’s got some lighter options for your reading time.