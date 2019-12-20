Bloom Room Boutique: Shopping that makes you feel good

If finding the right gift for that special someone on your list often leads to anxiety, take a deep breath and don’t fret, because we have the solution. Whether it’s a great outfit for yourself or a friend, a home decor item, or a personalized gift that will be cherished long after the holidays, you’ll find it all at the Bloom Room Boutique in Sioux Falls. See for yourself.

Bloom Room Boutique is at its new location at 701 North Phillips Avenue, Suite number 155. You can shop their jewelry line at MyJBloom.com/BloomRoom.

The Bloom Room also has a special offer for your holiday shopping. If you shop today, Saturday, Sunday or Monday, you’ll receive 15% off your entire purchase. You can also get 15% off all the Bloom Room Boutique Gift certificates.