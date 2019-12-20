Live Now
LIVESTREAM GAME OF THE WEEK: Brandon Valley vs Yankton @ 6 p.m.

KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Bloom Room Boutique: Shopping that makes you feel good

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

If finding the right gift for that special someone on your list often leads to anxiety, take a deep breath and don’t fret, because we have the solution. Whether it’s a great outfit for yourself or a friend, a home decor item, or a personalized gift that will be cherished long after the holidays, you’ll find it all at the Bloom Room Boutique in Sioux Falls. See for yourself.

Bloom Room Boutique is at its new location at 701 North Phillips Avenue, Suite number 155. You can shop their jewelry line at MyJBloom.com/BloomRoom.

The Bloom Room also has a special offer for your holiday shopping. If you shop today, Saturday, Sunday or Monday, you’ll receive 15% off your entire purchase. You can also get 15% off all the Bloom Room Boutique Gift certificates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests