Blissful Bach with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

It’s been nearly seven months since the musicians and staff of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra took the stage of the Great Hall at the Washington Pavilion. The COVID Pandemic was never more real than sitting amid the silence there since last March. Thankfully, Music Director Delta David Gier and his team of talented musicians are heading back to the stage after this unwanted intermission And the music of the South Dakota Symphony will fill the Great Hall once again this Friday night with “Blissful Bach.”

Tickets for either Friday or Saturday night’s performance are available online at the Symphony’s website SDsymphony.org. Seating is limited for tomorrow night’s performance of Blissful Bach at 7 PM at the Goss Opera House in Watertown. Tickets are also available for Saturday night’s performance, which begins at 7:30 PM at the Great Hall in the Washington Pavilion.