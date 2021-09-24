Blended communication styles enhance working from home

For more than a year, many people around the world have been working from home. We’ve also been seeing a growing amount of companies decide to continue to having employees work from home even after the pandemic ends. It’s a new idea that’s bringing fresh challenges to managers wondering who’s really working and who’s taking advantage. For the workers themselves, it can be hard to prove worthy of a raise or promotion when the boss doesn’t see you every day.

Karla Santi is the CEO of Blend interactive. Nick Cobb is Blend Interactive’s Lead Project Manager. They’re on both sides of this issue and are share some ideas for the best ways to deal with what is, for many, a new normal.

