Black Hills Institute of Geological Research has been the leader in fossil animal excavations and preparation since 1974. They also help supply museums and collectors around the world with the finest in professionally-prepared fossils and cast replicas. When it comes to uncovering prehistoric artifacts, they do it all, and they do it well. You can find out more about the Everything Prehistoric & Museum, simply go online at bhigr.com. If you’ve got a question, you can reach them by phone at 605-574-3919.

