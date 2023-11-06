The holidays are a time for giving and for celebrating with loved ones. But for many seniors, the holidays can be a difficult time. They may be lonely or isolated.



By taking the time to consider seniors during the holidays, we can help them to feel loved and supported. That’s what the holidays are all about.



And as Black Hills Advocate in Rapid City discovered when it initiated a very special Elder Angel Tree project during the isolation of the Covid Pandemic, there is also a gift for the giver in sharing with seniors. It’s a gift we heard about when we stopped there recently that many of us never even dreamed of and that continues to this day.

Black Hills Advocate’s goal is to help individuals and their families with advocacy in the capacity they need. They can work with medical cases, guardianship, conservatorship, insurance, financial services, and more.



You can set up a consultation to find out more about how they can help you by calling 605-519-5051 or by mailing them to find more information. Their email address is info@blackhillsadvocate.com.