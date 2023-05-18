We think it’s safe to say that we would all love to be more active, take better care of ourselves, and do things that help the environment. So, today, we shared details on one way you can accomplish all three goals by leaving your car at home and taking your bike to work for National Bike To Work Day tomorrow.

Jacquelinee Franken is the Communication Director of Falls Area Bicyclist, a non profit that works to improve bicycling in Sioux Falls for transportation, recreation, fitness, or sports.

She joined us today to share more about bike safety and why you will want to participate in the big day tomorrow. And who knows, maybe after trying it out you’ll want to bike to work more often!

Bike safety tips