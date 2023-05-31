Nearly 150 years ago, gold was discovered in the Black Hills of South Dakota. With the discovery, came prospectors and miners looking for their shot at striking it rich.



If you’re looking for a chance to join in on their rich legacy, we have just the ticket.



The KELOLAND living team recently set out for Big Thunder Gold Mine in Keystone, South Dakota, to discover all there is to know about the historical draw to this summertime favorite.

Big Thunder Gold Mine is perfect for people of all ages, races and abilities. It’s the must-see gold mining experience in the Black Hills. They’re located in Keystone, South Dakota at 604 Blair Street. You can find out more about tours by calling 605-666-4847 or online at bigthundermine.com.



Mining and panning for gold can sure fire up an appetite, so be sure and stop by the Big Thunder Bar & Grill restaurant while you’re there. At Big Thunder Bar and Grill, you and your family can order quickly from a vast list of inexpensive, authentic and delicious South Dakota-made food items. You’ll also have a chance to relax on the outdoor deck and enjoy an ice cream cone with a birds-eye view of Mount Rushmore.