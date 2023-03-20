We try to keep you abreast of the latest information you need to know when it comes to the latest scams going around with the help of the Better Business Bureau. While we try to avoid getting involved in them, scammers are getting smarter and are always thinking up new ways to fool us into fraud. Vice President of the South Dakota Region for the Better Business Bureau, Jessie Schmidt, stopped by to break down the BBB’s annual scam tracker so we can make sure that we don’t fall victim to the predators.

Top five riskiest scams