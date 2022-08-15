While there is strength in numbers, there is also power in collaboration. That’s why in 2021, a group of organizations dedicated to economic growth merged to form Yankton Thrive. We met up with Tourism Director, Jay Gravholt and Workforce Development Director, Rita Nelson, to learn how this collaboration is making a difference.

Locks on the Meridian Bridge in Yankton, South Dakota

Yankton Thrive invites you to experience Yankton, South Dakota. With quaint local boutiques, unique dining options and multiple local breweries and entertainment options, Yankton is a great place to stay and play. You can find the Yankton Thrive office in town at 803 East 4th Street and online at yanktonsd.com. If you have a question about Yankton, just give them a call at 605-665-3636, they’ll be happy to answer your questions.