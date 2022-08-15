There’s nothing better than a lazy day by the river. Spending time with friends and family on a nice day provides the perfect place to rest, relax and refuel your spirit. Whether you’re a lil bit country.. or a lil bit Rock-n Roll. You’re sure to have a good time during Yankton’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival here at Riverside Park. With the fun in the sun and entertainment all weekend long, it’s one party you are not going to want to miss. That’s why we got caught up with the president of the Yankton Riverboat Days, Jake Hoffner.

Fireworks from previous Riverboat Days

The 39th Anniversary of Yankton Riverboat Days will be held this Friday, August 19th through Sunday, August 21st. The fun begins on Friday evening with kids activities, a free concert by Colt Ford and, of course, food and beverage vendors. Oh, did we mention the fireworks? Saturday, Riverboat Days gets rolling bright and early with a 5K walk or run, a parade, and another free concert with Saving Abel. And on Sunday, there’s still plenty to do with art in the park , tractor games, and chainsaw wood carving.

You can park and play during Riverboat Days. That’s because Yankton’s Transit Buses will be running all weekend. The shuttle buses will be running between, The Center , Yankton Middle School’s East Parking Lot, the Avera Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Riverside Park. And if you miss a bus, don’t worry because your ride will be back around every 15 to 20 minutes.