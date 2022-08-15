We couldn’t really get to know the community of Yankton without visiting Mount Marty University. Home to the Lancers, this community of students and teachers are dedicated to lifelong learning and service. As we got to know the campus, there was no better place to start than at the Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel. We met with Sr. Marielle Frigge, a Sister with the Sacred Heart Monastery, to learn more about this impressive chapel and the history that connects the monastery to the university.

Behind the scenes at Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel with Sr. Marielle Frigge

Stain glass windows in Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel

Once we learned about one of the oldest buildings on campus, it was time to check out Mount Marty University’s newest addition to campus. We headed over to The Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse to meet up with Tyler Kozeal, a current grad student and alumnus.

The Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse

