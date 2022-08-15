Are you the one at work constantly listening to people rave about their weekend at the lake? Not everyone can afford to have a cabin on the lake or a lakeside home but what if we told you there’s an option that can allow you to have that experience? Lewis and Clark Resort is the perfect place to kick back and experience lake life without the hassle. The Manager at Lewis and Clark, Michael Grave, invited us to stop by to share more about the new cottages and why this is place you should book your next weekend getaway.

Inside one of the cottages at Lewis and Clark Resort

Whether you’re looking for a rustic camping site for your tent or camper, or want to gather with extended family and friends in the new lodge, Lewis and Clark Resort has a spot for you. You can also choose from the modern hotel rooms, 2 and 3 bedroom cabins, or the 4 bedroom cottages for a peaceful retreat along the Missouri River.

Located in the Lewis and Clark Recreation area along the banks of the Missouri River, you can find out more about Lewis and Clark Resort by calling them at 605-665-2680. You can also check availability or make a reservation only at lewisandclarkresort.com. They take reservations up to five years in advance. Lewis and Clark Resort’s Lodge is also a great place for a wedding, corporate retreat or large family vacation. Just go online to lewisandclarkresort.com.