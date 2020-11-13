Best (and worst) anti-aging skin care products

We’ve all been there. You walk into a beauty store, and you’re looking for something that will make you feel like your best and brightest. The sales rep says you should start in skin care. And, as you enter the department you see what seems like endless options. You recognize the buzz words you’ve heard online, but still aren’t sure where to start. Well, if you’re looking for a cheat sheet our next guest has a bit of advice.

Dr. Kelly Jerstad is a dermatologist at Dakota Dermatology in Sioux Falls. She joins us to help us clear away the mud, and mud masks, to find out what ingredients we should be looking for when looking for the holy grail of over-the-counter skin care products.