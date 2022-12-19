Are you ready for December 25? If you’re still looking for a little more holiday cheer, you’re in luck.

Long-time broadcaster and storyteller, Jeff Gould, not only brought his talents to our show today, he also brings his annual holiday radio program to the stage. And this year is no exception.

Jeff filled us in on how this year’s A Prairie Christmas is going and he’s going to let us know how we can still catch a performance of the Christmas classic.