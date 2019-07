Digital assistants, including Alexa and Google Home, are helping our homes get smarter every day. They’re also helping those of us living in those homes get smarter, too. The latest addition you can make to your smart speaker is “Chuck Knows Beef.” South Dakota Beef Industry Council shows us how Chuck can beef up our meals and make sure those choice cuts taste as good at our table as they do in those fancy restaurants.

South Dakota Beef Industry Council

(605) 224-4722

ChuckKnowsBeef.com

sdbeef.org