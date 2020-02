Chocolate and Valentine's Day go hand-in-hand. Add a warm beverage to the mix and you've got a delicious treat that's sure to show your loved ones you care. Keyes Clemmer is an award-winning executive pastry chef who lives in KELOLAND and has quite the impressive resume. From owning a bakery in New York City to contracting with the Indianapolis Colts-- let's just say we're excited to taste the chocolatey treat that she's whipping up in the studio today.

Find more information on the Prairie Cocoa & Confections Facebook page.