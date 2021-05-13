There is no disputing the fact that plastic has become a huge problem in our society and in the environment. Yet, if you’re tempted to think that problem has become so big that there’s nothing you can do to change that reality–we’re about to change your mind.
Brooke Wegener’s family has been striving to become a zero waste family.
She says the zero-waste movement is one way we can all make a difference in our homes that can have a big impact in the world.
Becoming a zero waste family
