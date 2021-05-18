Your sense of smell is one of the strongest senses your body has. It can unlock memories and transport you to a happier place. That’s why some people take an extra step to become a “nez.” Or a “nose.”
Jennifer Gilbertz is the owner of Prairie Artisan Fragrance. She shows us how to dissect our favorite scents to find out just what it is that makes us love them so much.
Becoming a ‘nose’ 101: Identifying scents you love
Your sense of smell is one of the strongest senses your body has. It can unlock memories and transport you to a happier place. That’s why some people take an extra step to become a “nez.” Or a “nose.”