Becoming a ‘nose’ 101: Identifying scents you love

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's easy to see how things are greening up across KELOLAND these days. It's so green in Sioux Falls you might think the drought must be coming to an end, right? The problem isn't the moisture in the topsoil, but rather, the subsoil that carries us through the hottest part of the summer.

That's why the drought monitor is still in moderate and in some cases severe drought in NW Iowa. Again, topsoil moisture is doing much better, but we are lacking the deep moisture in the root zone that our plants come to depend on during those hot and dry spells during the summer. This situation is still much worse in northern and northwestern SD.