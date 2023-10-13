Let’s face the facts, winter is the longest season when you live in KELOLAND and if you’ve noticed, the days are getting shorter every single day.



Along with the shift in weather often comes a change in moods, people can become more forlorn and disinterested in their daily lives, and many suffer from the winter blues.



Paula Lain is a Clinical Therapist and owner of Paula Lain Counseling in Sioux Falls.

She joined us to talk to us about how we can work through the winter blues in advance- to be better prepared as the cold, and the dark, keep coming at us.