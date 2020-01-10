For many people, the cold clear days of winter bring more than just a rosy glow to the cheeks. They also bring uncomfortable dryness to the skin on your face, hands, and feet. For some people, the problem is worse than just a general tight, dry feeling: They get skin so dry it results in flaking, cracking, even eczema. Ashley Thompson recently stopped by Kalon Medical Spa to find out from the experts the best way to care for our skin in a KELOLAND winter.
Beat the dull, dry winter skin blues
