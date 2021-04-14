Beat the burnout and tackle your goals with these tips

It's been said that "Music is memory". But listening to a score the way its creator intended can completely change the degree to which it moves us. John William's score for "Jaws" is considered one of the best soundtracks of all time. All it took were two iconic notes to the scene for impending danger.

Well, get those goose bumps ready because this weekend Assistant Conductor, Thomas Fortner, along with the musicians of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, will be bringing you the iconic music of "A Night At The Movies."

He joins us today in the studio to tell us more about the event and how you also have the opportunity to catch the Open Rehearsal before the curtain rises on Saturday night.

Tickets are still available for Saturday night's popular performance. When you attend you can be assured that the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra continues to carefully consider your health and safety for its public performances. Precautions are being taken and physically-distancing is available through the hall. If you are holding onto tickets from earlier in the season, please watch your email for re-issued tickets for Saturday night's event. Relive cinema's greatest moments through music!