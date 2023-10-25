If you don’t wash your hair every day like many people out there, dry shampoo is your best friend when you need a quick refresh. After all, no one wants to walk around with stringy, oily hair. Yet, at a certain point, you’re not quite ready to take the time to wash your hair, but dry shampoo just isn’t cutting it anymore. Enter the perfect accessory– the hat.



So, we invited Kendra Knudson, who is a hair stylist with Magic Mirror Salon to join us today.



She guided us on how to wear a hat and still look presentable– at least from the shoulders up.