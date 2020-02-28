‘Be the hero in your own story’: Living with Friedreich’s Ataxia

Rare diseases affect an estimated 30 million people in the US. Even after a proper diagnosis treatment often is unavailable which is why raising awareness is so important. Raena Brendtro is one of only 50 thousand people in the United States living with Friedreich’s Ataxia. She and her mom, Brooke Fossell, share her family’s experience living with this rare disease. They’re both hoping you will join them in raising awareness for tomorrow’s Rare Disease Day.

To find out more about how you can be part of curing Friedreich’s Ataxia, visit FARA, the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance, at www.curefa.org.