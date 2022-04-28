On today’s show we were joined by the gang from Kaladi’s Bistro, including co-owner, Adam Wieczorek, and general manager Siri Trandem.



Kaladi’s Bistro has put a new, huge emphasis on FOOD by creating unique dishes with great flavor and creativity for the city of Sioux Falls. They have something for anyone’s taste buds! You’ll find them at the corner of 26th Street And Minnesota Avenue. You can order carryout by calling 605-339-3322. You can also checkout their menu online at KaladisBistro.com.

New features on Kaladis Bistro’s menu



You can get a delicious dining deal courtesy of KELOLAND Living! This week, Kaladi’s Bistro is in the spotlight. You can get a $50 gift certificate for just $25 online. That website is kelolandbeourguest.com. There are a limited number of these gift cards, so be sure and head online to get yours now.