A new type of gym will soon be opening its doors in Sioux Falls, and it promises to provide members with a “No Judgement” Zone that promises “room for everyone.” And they aren’t referring to the number of machines on the floor or spots on the class roster.



Taylor Warrick is a manager with Crunch Fitness.



He joined us to explain how Crunch Fitness’ mantra of providing a “No Judgement Zone” translates into providing you with a workout that truly fits your goals.

Embrace the Crunch Experience and you can work out any way you want, because Crunch is fit for all! You’ll find Crunch Fitness in Sioux Falls at 4001 South Louise Avenue. If you have a question about memberships, just give them a call at 605- 221-8099 or go online to crunch.com.locations/sioux-falls.