March is National People with Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and while we think it is important to continuously feature the amazing diversity of all people with disabilities, we thought this would be a great opportunity to dig a little deeper into how to include people with developmental disabilities in all facets of community life.

Jen Hoesing is the Director of Development with DakotAbilities and Vicki Stewart is the Executive Director of Sioux Falls Business Resource Network.

They joined us today to talk more about community resources and actions that can help us all provide a more inclusive environment for everyone.