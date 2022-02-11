If you’re a football fan, no one has to remind you of the big game on Sunday. But, that’s not the only thing you shouldn’t be forgetting this weekend: If you haven’t made a reservation for Valentine’s Day yet, you are probably out of luck. With all you’ve got to remember, wouldn’t it be nice to enjoy the game and your loved ones without having to worry about what’s on the menu? Our next guest is about to make your day. And your friends, family and even your valentine don’t have to know it wasn’t all carefully planned. Brian Nordby is the Vice President of Operations with Papa Murphy’s Pizza. They’re ramped up for the big weekend and the big day on Monday. One of their hottest selling pizzas is known as the “Heartbaker.” And we found out just how they craft this ready-to-bake dinner into a meal all your loved ones will enjoy!

Brian Norby & Jeff Gould compete for the best “Heartbake” pizza

Have we got your mouth watering yet? Kick off for the Big Game is less than 48 hours away and Valentine’s Day is just 72 hours away! Why not order a feast for the whole family to enjoy from Papa Murphy’s online menu? Just head to PapaMurphys.com, enter your zip code and you’re on your way to hot, fresh pizza on your terms. You can also call your nearest location anytime to take advantage of the daily specials they’re offering. Sounds good doesn’t it?