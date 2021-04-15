BBB and Crime Stoppers’ Shred Event offers an opportunity to protect identity

Even if you haven’t been victimized, when you hear news of yet another significant data breach, or a friend tells you a story of an ID theft, you may be wondering if you’re next—or whether it’s something you need to worry about at all? Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau of South Dakota says, unfortunately, the answer to that questions is “Yes, you should be concerned.” Thankfully, she’s here to tell us more about one way you can take steps to protect yourself and your identity.
