BBB and Crime Stoppers’ Shred Event offers an opportunity to protect identity

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Even if you haven’t been victimized, when you hear news of yet another significant data breach, or a friend tells you a story of an ID theft, you may be wondering if you’re next—or whether it’s something you need to worry about at all? Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau of South Dakota says, unfortunately, the answer to that questions is “Yes, you should be concerned.” Thankfully, she’s here to tell us more about one way you can take steps to protect yourself and your identity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 