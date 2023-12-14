The holidays are right around the corner, and the pressure to find the perfect gift is on.



This year, why not skip the impersonal sweaters and useless gadgets and consider something truly unique and enjoyable: a grill. While it might not be the most conventional gift, but it’s one that guarantees endless fun, delicious food, and outdoor memories for years to come.



And as KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson found out on a recent stop by BBQ Heaven at Fireplace Professionals in Sioux Falls, if you think a grill isn’t a gift for the entire family…the Pit Boys Pitmasters Club at BBQ Heaven are about to change your mind by getting your mouth watering.

There are few products that bring a family together like a fireplace or a grill! At Fireplace Professionals and BBQ Heaven, they offer a wide variety of products that will make your buying easy, stress-free, and enjoyable so you will have an incredible experience!



You’ll find the grills and fireplaces at their location on 41st Street in SIoux Falls. You can also find out more by checking out their showroom tour online at FireplaceProfessionals.com.



And if you’d like to find out more about BBQ Heaven’s Pit Boys club, you can find them online at BBQHeavenPitBoys.com.