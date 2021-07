PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota's K-12 schools received passing grades once again for how their more than 20,000 special education students and parents were treated.

Linda Turner, state director for special education and early education, reported Monday that South Dakota met 17 of 20 federal compliance requirements and reached 12 of 16 targets for special education during the 2019-2020 school year. South Dakota was one of 11 states to accomplish both, she said.