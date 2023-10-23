It’s that time of year when things are meant to be spooky, but while a scary good time is fun, one thing pet owners can agree on is wanting to keep their furry friends safe.



It can be hard to do with rambunctious little ones trick-or-treating and a pet that might suffer from anxiety. Put the little ones and a nervous pup together, and you may end up with a teary toddler and a pet that used their teeth as a last line of defense. Ruminating on that question, we thought, “Is there a way we can keep pets & people alike safe on Halloween?”



Morgan Weber, the owner of Lucky Pup Adventures, says, “Absolutely!” You just need to be smart about the situation.



But what exactly does being “smart” mean? Morgan stopped by our KELOLAND Living studios to let us know what she recommends for your pet.