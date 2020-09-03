Bargain Barn Tire Center ready to help you get back on the road

Since 1966, Bargain Barn Tire Center has been helping drivers in Sioux Falls, Brandon, and Hartford South Dakota with auto repairs and tires. Their experts know that when you own a car, you need auto repairs and tires. It’s a necessary part of regular maintenance. Before you spend time searching for the right shop for the job, give Bargain Barn a call at 605-334-6944. You can also shop online at bargain barn tire center dot com. You never need an appointment at Bargain Barn and they are open 6 days a week, making it convenient for you to get what you need and get going again.

