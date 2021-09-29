For decades, there have been crusades made against certain books by banning them. The reasons? Everything from “trashy” words to the use of “depressing” themes. This week is Banned Book Week, which is devoted to celebrating the books that have, at one point in their history, been removed from library and classroom shelves.
We’re being joined by Beth Burg, a collections librarian with Siouxland Libraries. She’s here to share a few of the most-commonly banned books, and explain why some are fighting to stop the book bans.
Banned Book Week: Why ban a book and should you still read them?
