Okay, we are going to be honest with you, we are not huge fans of snakes. But when our executive producer, Jaine, asked us to get the zoo folks to bring in a cute, cuddly snow leopard cub for today’s segment. we couldn’t deliver. And well, you can probably figure out the rest.



In our defense, Allison Gould says there aren’t actually any snow leopard cubs at the zoo right now, Jaine. And there are a lot of fascinating facts to learn about the ball python.



So, we got down to it and found out for ourselves. And who knows? Maybe we’ll come to find the python as cuddly as a….okay, we all know that’s probably never going to happen.