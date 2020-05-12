Backyard workout: 8 exercises for a full body circuit

Jordan Wheeler is a personal trainer. He’s sharing a backyard workout that will easily burn some calories without having to go to the gym. To utilize his online services visit his website at jwheelerfitness.com.
KLL Backyard Workout:
Perform each exercise for 30 seconds (as many reps as possible), back to back, and rest 2-3 minutes after completing the circuit. Repeat for total of 3-5 rounds. Option to rest 10-20 seconds after each pair of exercises.
|Exercise
|Coaching Notes
|1A
|Weighted Squats
|Get creative, use whatever you have around the house for weights.
|1B
|Squat Jumps
|Think about catching yourself slowly into the bottom squat position & explode back up. Option to remove the jump and perform calf raise at the top.
|2A
|T-Push Ups
|Tighten your glutes and tuck your belly button into your spine to keep a straight posture throughout. Concentrate on core as you reach up rotating slowly to the sky.
|2B
|Alternating Supermans
|Think of your body as a Chinese finger trap – waist stays small core tight while extending opposite arm/leg out & up
|3A
|Plank Palms to Elbows (Hell Raisers)
|Again, tuck your belly button in and keep it braced to prevent torso from rocking too much back & forth.
|3B
|1 Sprint around the house
|Option to do 20yd sprints or side shuffle straight down and back (x2)
|4A
|Dynamic Plank
|Core braced throughout movement, be controlled here and get some quality reps in
|4B
|Burpees
|Push up optional. The final exercise before rest, crank the intensity up and get after em!