Breaking News
Five new COVID-19 related deaths announced Tuesday

Backyard workout: 8 exercises for a full body circuit

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
At Home Concerts

Jordan Wheeler is a personal trainer. He’s sharing a backyard workout that will easily burn some calories without having to go to the gym. To utilize his online services visit his website at jwheelerfitness.com.

KLL Backyard Workout:

Perform each exercise for 30 seconds (as many reps as possible), back to back, and rest 2-3 minutes after completing the circuit. Repeat for total of 3-5 rounds. Option to rest 10-20 seconds after each pair of exercises.

 ExerciseCoaching Notes
1AWeighted SquatsGet creative, use whatever you have around the house for weights.
1BSquat JumpsThink about catching yourself slowly into the bottom squat position & explode back up. Option to remove the jump and perform calf raise at the top.
2AT-Push UpsTighten your glutes and tuck your belly button into your spine to keep a straight posture throughout. Concentrate on core as you reach up rotating slowly to the sky.
2BAlternating Supermans Think of your body as a Chinese finger trap – waist stays small core tight while extending opposite arm/leg out & up
3APlank Palms to Elbows (Hell Raisers) Again, tuck your belly button in and keep it braced to prevent torso from rocking too much back & forth.
3B1 Sprint around the houseOption to do 20yd sprints or side shuffle straight down and back (x2)
4ADynamic PlankCore braced throughout movement, be controlled here and get some quality reps in 
4BBurpeesPush up optional. The final exercise before rest, crank the intensity up and get after em! 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests