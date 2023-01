Feeling like a spring chicken? Or maybe the weather has you about to lay an egg? Well, before you break out the chicken wire and roost in the coop, we have some things you should know. Stephanie Peterson is the owner of Fruit of the Coop in Brandon. She joined us to fill us in on what we need to know before we bring home the hens.

