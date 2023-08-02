As your kids get ready to head back to school in a few weeks, it pays to do your parental homework before heading out with those school supply lists. That’s because this year, it’s more important than ever to find great deals on backpacks, shoes and the latest back to school fashions.

Thankfully, we were joined by Megan Stephenson, who is the Women’s Fashion Manager at Scheels, and Michael Payne, who is Scheels’ Men’s Footwear Manager.

They joined us to show us some great ideas for back to school, so that you and your kids can start the year out on the right foot – and with fashionable feet.

With more than 118 years in business and dozens of locations across the country, Scheels is one of the largest sporting goods stores in America. And they’ve got the Back-to-School inventory to prove it. With 30 locations nationwide, they offer world-class brands, special attractions, and unmatched customer service. You’ll find them in Sioux Falls at 2101 West 41st Street. You can also find the location nearest you online at scheels.com.