According to the CDC, more than 3.6 million babies were born in the US in 2020. That means 3.6 million babies changed a pregnant person’s body forever. While many parts of pregnancy are beautiful, one thing many don’t enjoy is the change that comes to an exercise plan. Megan Kool is the Owner & Founder of Mega Strong Fitness. She stopped by to show us a few exercises you can do to stay on top of your health goals even with a bun in the oven.

Behind the scenes with Megan Kool & Brittany Kaye