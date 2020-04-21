Breaking News
COVID-19 latest: 1 new death, 70 new cases and 9 new hospitalizations

B-Squad Rescue going the (social) distance for dogs with their CoRUNa 2020 virtual 5K

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

B-squad Rescue shares how they are getting creative to raise funds so that they can continue to rescue fur babies in KELOLAND and what the adoption process looks like during the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.
See more related to COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss