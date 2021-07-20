When it comes to substance abuse it can be incredibly difficult to get the help you need. It can often come from an unlikely place, even in a fictional story.
We’re joined by Joseph Bezenek, the CEO of 4est Films and the Producer, Director & Editor of “Strung”, and the stars of the movie Jeromy and Wyatt Darling. Jeromy is also the author of the original story. They share information about where you can catch the premier of “Strung” this week, and how the movie can help people in need.
Award-winning short film premiers in Sioux Falls
