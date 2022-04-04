Have you ever received a wrong number text message? Chances are you either ignored it or replied to tell the person they had the wrong number. But a new wrong number text scam is shedding new light on how just being polite, can cost you. Jessie Schmidt is the director of the Better Business Bureau in South Dakota and she’s been looking into this scam for us. She joined us to tell us how it works and, most importantly, how to protect yourself.

How wrong number scams work