GIving back and helping those in need are what the holidays are all about. Unfortunately, some people use that spirit of generosity to take advantage of others and scam people out of their hard-earned money. One of the most common scams this time of year relates back to gift cards, which can add up to millions of stolen dollars every year. We’re being joined by the state director of the BEtter Business Bureau Jessie Schmidt.
Jessie is here to tell us what steps we should be taking to avoid these scams and keep ourselves, and our wallets, safe this holiday season.
Avoiding gift card scams with the BBB
