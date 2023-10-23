When you stop and think about everything from racial inequality and equity to election season just around the corner and even your favorite movie. What do these things have in common? They can all be hot-button issues, especially if you’re at work.



Working at a television station, we’re constantly discussing what’s happening in the world behind the scenes, and regardless of what side of the aisle you stand on, we’d all like to have conversations without getting into an argument with a co-worker. Begging the question, “Can we talk about this with co-workers while still all showing respect?”



Today we brought in life and business coach Jo Hausman to answer that question.



Jo gave us her top tips to engage and disengage when news topics of the day come up at work.