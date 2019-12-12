Avera’s Addiction Care Center brings world-class residential treatment to KELOLAND

It can no longer be disputed that addiction is a large scale issue. It has grown to affect our entire nation and many people living in KELOLAND. And because addiction didn’t get the national attention that it needed, the epidemic of addiction has only grown exponentially over the years. shares how Avera is giving addiction the attention it warrants and how Avera’s new Addiction Care Center offers new hope for those struggling with addiction and the people who care about them.

If you or someone you care about is seeking help with an alcohol or drug addiction, you can look to the Avera Addiction Care Center now open in Sioux Falls. Simply call 605-504-2222 or find more information online at avera.org/addictioncare. Treatment will typically last 28 days and emcompasses care for the whole person: mind, body & spirit.