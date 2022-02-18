Since 1986, REACH Literacy in Sioux Falls has made it their mission to help build a healthy community that is comprised of individuals from all backgrounds who can read and understand information as it relates to their health, legal and financial matters.



REACH Literacy’s Executive Director, Paige Carda, knows firsthand that that is no small order. She joined us on the show today to explain how the organization is making that happen.



She also gave us details on a program that is helping young readers at Anne Sullivan Elementary School develop stronger reading skills, and how you can help.

Paige Carda from REACH Literacy on set with Ashley Thompson

REACH Literacy is a 2022 Avera Tradition of Caring recipient. REACH believes that education is the key to breaking the cycle of language and communication barriers. REACH provides literacy programming for adults and children in the Siouxland Community. You can reach them to find out more or make a donation by phone at 605-332-2665 or online at reachliteracy.org.

Learn more about our other Tradition of Caring 2022 grant recipients here: