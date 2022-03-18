In 1974, an effort to train people for entry-level clerical jobs in central South Dakota quickly blossomed to also provide other programs which would better help people in central South Dakota succeed in life and on-the-job. Today, the effort now includes people in 12 counties in central South Dakota, multiple school districts and several state departments working together to create a brighter future for its clients. Nancy Schlichenmayer is The Right Turn’s Executive Director and Sara Valle is the Adult Education and GED Instructor for the organization. They both joined us via Zoom today to tells us more about how The Right Turn has been able to provide education, career development, job readiness preparation and workforce development training to area adults.

The Right Turn is a 2022 Avera Tradition of Caring recipient. The Right Turn’s vision is to ensure that the Right Turn will respond to community needs and expand its educational opportunities to support a legacy of learning in south central South Dakota. You can find their office at 115 East Sioux Avenue in Pierre. You can reach them by phone for more information about their programs. That number is 605-773-4755. You can also find out more and make a donation on their website therightturn.net.

