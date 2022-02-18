It’s hard to believe that what started out in 1947 as a need to get teens off the street, would develop into a large organization that brings all ages and diversity together as a community in Rapid City.



Keiz Larson is the CEO of the YMCA of Rapid City. She joined us via Zoom from Rapid City to tell us more about how the YMCA’s mission is putting Christian principles into practice through their programs that build healthy mind, body and spirit for all.

The Rapid City YMCA is a 2022 Avera Tradition of Caring recipient. To find out more about YMCA programs and how you can get involved, just give them a call at 605-718-9622. You can also find out more or make a donation through their website RCYMCA.org. You can be why the community thrives. Your support of the YMCA enables them to do more and to make a deep and lasting impact in the community.

