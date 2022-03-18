Hunger and food insecurity are not just affecting the young. According to reports from Feeding America, nationwide, about one in 12 seniors are considered food insecure, meaning they aren’t sure where their next meal will come from. And nearly one in six seniors face the threat of hunger and not being properly nourished because they don’t have access to the healthiest possible food options. Emily Richardt is the Executive Director of Area IV Senior Nutrition, which is a non-profit organization based out of Aberdeen. In Emily’s own words, “It’s a simple organization” that has been struggling to maintain its services because “they are extremely short-handed” these days.

Area IV Senior Nutrition is a 2022 Avera Tradition of Caring recipient. Their offices are located in Aberdeen. You can reach them by phone at 605-229-4741. They could use your help in getting meals out to seniors across South Dakota who depend on Area IV meals for their nutrition. If you have a question, you can email them at areaIV@NVC.net. Remember, food insecurity for our seniors is a huge issue.

