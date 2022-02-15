It’s an unfortunate fact of life that heart disease continues to kill more women than all forms of cancer combined. Yet, only 44% of women recognize that heart disease is their greatest health threat.



Dr. Sherrie Brooks is a cardiologist with North Central Heart Institute at the Avera Heart Hospital. She joined us via Zoom because she wants to change those facts of life for all women in KELOLAND.



Because if your heart health isn’t well managed, you could be the one in three women who dies from heart disease.

Avera Heart Hospital is a nationally-recognized leader in heart and vascular care. As the region's first hospital dedicated solely to the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease, they are focusing on the nation's number one killer for both women and men.

